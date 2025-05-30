Expert gardener shares simple trick to grow infinite leafy greens all season long: 'Such great information'

"The more you harvest, the more it continues to grow."

A gardener revealed their secret for maximizing produce harvests by making some strategic cuts, ensuring fresh veggies for weeks or even months.

The scoop

Angela Judd (@growing.in.the.garden) on Instagram shared a technique they called "cut and come again" harvesting.

"Instead of harvesting the entire plant, you pick only the outer leaves while leaving the center intact to regrow," they wrote in the caption.

That encourages new growth for crops such as mustard, kale, lettuce, and Swiss chard from the center of the plant.

"The more you harvest, the more it continues to grow," Angela said, adding that it's great for produce growing in cooler months.

How it's helping

Growing your own produce is a great way to help your wallet and your health. A $70 investment can yield $600 of produce per year, and by extending the life of what you plant with Angela's technique, you can save additional money on new plants and seeds for your garden.

Working in the garden boosts your physical health with activity, and studies have shown an increase in fiber intake when you grow your own food. You also get a positive mental boost from digging in the soil, as another study showed that people working in a community garden reported higher levels of well-being.

A home garden also helps reduce demand for mass-produced and globally shipped produce. As Angela wrote, their method is "like having a personal farmers' market right in your backyard."

Your produce is also likely to taste better since you can pick it at the peak of ripeness and freshness, not to mention it doesn't have to undergo shipping conditions, which can affect the taste, according to Miracle-Gro.

Pulling from your garden versus a grocery store can cut down on food waste, a huge problem in the U.S. According to ReFed, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing food waste, the average American spent $782 on food that went uneaten in 2023.

The organization also reported that "consumer food waste accounts for over 50% of surplus food in the U.S. at a cost of $261 billion."

What everyone's saying

The fellow gardeners in the comments loved Angela's helpful tip.

"This is such great information! Can't wait till I can start tending to my garden again," one person wrote.

"Yes! Keep the harvests going!" another added.

