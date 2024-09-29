  • Home Home

Expert gardener shares how to grow tropical, store-bought fruit at home in just a few easy steps: 'Definitely better to grow your own'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Instagram

Ever dreamed of plucking fresh pomegranates from your backyard? Because of warming temperatures, that dream might be closer to reality than you think, even if you live in a traditionally cooler climate.

The scoop

Gardening expert Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter) has a simple method for growing pomegranate trees from store-bought fruit, and it's taking Instagram by storm.

The process is surprisingly straightforward: Gather plump seeds from a ripe pomegranate, gently suck the seeds to remove excess pulp, and then soak them in water overnight. After that, plant the seeds in peat-free compost and place them on a sunny windowsill to watch them grow.

Simon explains, "Thanks to climate change, it's now possible to grow pomegranates outside in mild locations in England ... Pomegranates make beautiful features in containers and will bear fruit here in South Devon, England."

How it's helping

Growing pomegranates can save you money on pricey store-bought fruit while providing a tastier, fresher alternative. Plus, gardening is a proven mood-booster and gentle form of exercise.

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and are linked to improved heart health. Growing them at home treats you to a superfood while reducing the environmental impact of long-distance fruit transportation.

What everyone's saying

The internet is buzzing with excitement over this unexpected gardening opportunity.

One commenter shared, "This is fantastic, did you know that there is a real shortage of pomegranates this year. Crops around the world have been ruined. Pomegranates are so healthy for your blood and they actually widen arteries. I'm definitely going to grow some trees."

"I just checked, the price in the shop for [a pomegranate tree] is £49.99!" another observed. "For a 20cm plant…definitely better to grow your own."

Others are eager to try their hand at pomegranate cultivation, with one user exclaiming, "I love pomegranate plants, must give this a go, thanks for the info."

However, some viewers noted the bittersweet nature of this development. As one person pointed out, "'Thanks to climate change' not my favourite sentence."

The ability to grow exotic fruits in new regions is exciting, but it's also a reminder of our changing climate. The good news? By embracing sustainable gardening practices like this one, we can enjoy delicious homegrown treats while taking positive action for the planet.

x