Passerby thrilled after finding unique item for free on side of the road: 'I almost couldn't get it in my car'

One Reddit user's late-night drive turned into a dream furniture score that's now inspiring thrifters everywhere.

In a post to r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user shared photos of a striking mid-century modern coffee table she spotted on the side of the road — and managed to haul home with a little help from the former owner.

"I saw this vintage, mid-century modern drum lightbox coffee table on the side of the road while driving home," the poster wrote. "I almost couldn't get it in my car but the owner of the house came out in her nightgown and helped me get it in. I haven't tried to plug it in yet, but my best friend is an electrician so I'm not too worried. I'm so excited about this! I love it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The sleek, illuminated piece — complete with a mysterious square cutout in the center — fits perfectly with the poster's "eccentric, maximalist, MCM" style and has already inspired decorating plans for their entire downstairs.

Curbside treasure hunts like this aren't just fun — they can be surprisingly lucrative. The poster mentioned past scores, such as a 1950s drafting table for $75 and even a 2-carat diamond ring hidden in a bag of costume jewelry for just 25 cents.

Thrifting and picking up free curb finds can save hundreds (or even thousands) on high-quality furniture while keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.

Other Redditors were quick to applaud the free find.

"That table is an entire vibe. Nice score," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "I'm so jealous … I know how you feel."

Beyond the personal savings, these secondhand scores help reduce waste and extend the life of well-made goods.

As one Redditor put it, "right time, right place" — a reminder that sometimes the best decor doesn't come from a store, but keeping your eyes open and your trunk ready.

