Homeowner stunned after neighbor leaves quality item on curb for free: 'Surprised he didn't try to sell it'

One man's curbside trash is another homeowner's entryway treasure.

A homeowner noticed their neighbor set out a table for trash pickup, but they quickly decided to give it a new home. They celebrated the secondhand score on r/AntiConsumption.

"Neighbor threw [this] outside," they wrote. "Grabbed it immediately."

It's a slim, wooden entryway table, perfect for a farmhouse-style home. It seems to have a few scratches here and there, but overall, it's in great condition.

"Nothing broken on it at all," the homeowner explained further. "They were just giving it away. It's beautiful. Surprised he didn't try to sell it on offer up or anything."

Secondhand shopping — garage sales, estate sales, thrift stores, and even curbside collecting — is a great way to get hold of unique items for low prices.

Whether you're looking for a designer handbag, a high-end bike, or Le Creuset cookware, you can probably find it at your local thrift store for a fraction of the original price.

Thrift store savings are super common. Secondhand shoppers save an average of $1,700 each year, or $140 a month.

Not only is shopping at thrift stores great for your home, closet, and wallet, but it's good for the planet, too.

The entryway table is in stellar condition, and if it hadn't been reused by the Redditor, it would've been lost to the landfill. Unfortunately, this is the case for millions of tons of perfectly good items — they're doomed to decompose in landfills for hundreds or thousands of years, when they could be repurposed, reused, or recycled.

Commenters congratulated the poster on their new entryway addition.

"That is beautiful! I love rescues," one commenter said.

Another user called it a "fantastic find. Definitely a keeper, and glad it properly fits your space."

"You saved it from the trash! Yay," a third Redditor wrote.

