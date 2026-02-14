Passerby stunned after finding high-end item left out for free on curb: 'This is such a good find'

As furniture quality has declined over the years, smart shoppers are thrifting for long-lasting pieces with character. However, some are lucky enough to stumble upon a dream item while out for a walk.

One Redditor shared their score of a lifetime with the r/Mid-Century subreddit.

"On [a] walk yesterday in our neighborhood, and no more than five houses down was a Broyhill Sculptra dresser sitting on the curb!" the original poster said. "Knocked on the door and … had a great convo with the neighbor. They found it 15 years ago in a thrift shop and didn't need it anymore."

The attached image showed a beautifully-maintained Broyhill Sculptra dresser with six drawers and a middle cabinet split into three windows. It could have easily sold for hundreds of dollars in an antique store.

The OP continued by saying they already have three pieces from this collection in their home, so it was kismet. They planned to give it a good clean before using it for their kids' toy storage.

It was once common for charities to pick up furniture to sell in their stores or donate it directly to those in need.

Unfortunately, with a lot of those services now unavailable, getting rid of furniture can cost a lot of money. However, free options such as local Buy Nothing groups or leaving the item on the curb and hoping someone will take it can keep it in circulation and away from the landfill.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 12.1 million tons of furniture went to the landfill in 2018, and only 19.5% of it was combusted for energy recovery.

Thrifting, dumpster diving, and curbside finds in your community are great ways to save hundreds of dollars on rare and high-quality home goods while not contributing to the waste stream.

Those interested in refurbishing or looking for a side hustle should also consider flipping found items on their local marketplaces for profit.

The commenters were excited about such a beautiful find.

"Jealous!" one shared. "This is such a good find!"

"Wow, that's fantastic!" another commented. "My walks are never that fruitful."

