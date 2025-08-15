Resident stunned after making unexpected discovery on curb: 'You hit the jackpot'

Their discovery shines a light on the growing trend of curbside treasure hunting.

A Redditor caused quite a stir in the dumpster diving community after sharing their incredible curbside find that proves one person's trash can truly be someone else's treasure.

Posting to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the user shared their discovery of a collection of vintage milk glass items and decorative garden pieces sitting on the curb, free for the taking. The haul included white milk glass vases, candlesticks, and ornate Japanese-style garden lanterns and frog figurines.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They all cleaned up fairly nicely. I threw one out because the bottom had been broken," the original poster explained, showcasing the pristine condition of most items after a simple cleaning in the comments.

Their discovery shines a light on the growing trend of curbside treasure hunting — which offers several benefits for budget-conscious, environmentally-minded shoppers.

Finding quality items for free eliminates the cost of purchasing similar pieces, with vintage milk glass often retailing for $20 to $100 per piece at antique stores. Garden decorations, like the Japanese lanterns, can cost hundreds of dollars when purchased retail. You can even make a profit selling valuable items found lying on a curb or hiding on a thrift shop shelf.

Curbside collecting and thrifting also keeps usable items out of landfills, helping to reduce waste and extend the lifecycle of high-quality goods, allowing people the pleasure of discovering unique, vintage pieces that might otherwise wind up buried in the dump.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The Reddit community was thoroughly impressed with the finds:

"Oh man I love milk glass, you hit the jackpot!" said one Redditor.

"That's a solid milk glass collection!" said another.

Multiple commenters praised the decorative garden pieces as well:



"Curb diving is fine here! That's some fun stuff, from milk glass to Japanese garden lanterns! A great haul!" noted one appreciator.

Another Redditor perfectly captured the appeal of curbside hunting for treasure: "Curb finds have more variety than the same things from the same stores. It's nice to see other things and since they're set out for disposal it counts."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.