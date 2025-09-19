Passerby delighted after discovering unique item sitting on sidewalk for free: 'I'm really lucky'

People discard things for various reasons all the time. Mostly, it's just trash, but occasionally, an inexplicably thrown-away item becomes someone else's treasure.

A Redditor posted about such a find, saying, "I know I'm really lucky, but I do have spots I try to check every night."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The vintage, three-tier serving cart (perhaps a tea cart, hostess trolley, or bar cart) is a unique find and doesn't have to be relegated to a corner of the room as an aesthetic prop. It's still useful, despite the original poster noting it needed a little cleanup.

Of course, there's the societal stigma attached to dumpster diving and curb shopping, but overcoming the fear or embarrassment opens the door to some incredible finds while reducing the volume of trash en route to the local landfill.

Each discovery adds up. Posting unique finds on social media spreads the word and lets everyone see what they're potentially missing out on. Thrifting is much the same, offering rare items, substantial savings, and reducing trash that would otherwise head to landfills.

With Americans producing 12% of all the trash on the planet, according to Environment Iowa, every little bit that doesn't make it to a landfill is its own success story.

For instance, most people will disregard a trashed TV sitting on a curbside because it would be assumed it is no longer functioning.

However, a little DIY know-how can repurpose it into an LED light panel, a lamp, a picture frame, or it can be combined with a Raspberry Pi to create a retro gaming console. Alternatively, it could be harvested for its components for other projects while the rest is properly recycled.

After all, e-waste accounts for two-thirds of heavy metals in landfills, according to U.S. PIRG Education Fund, so every item saved from the trash helps.

As far as the serving cart is concerned, the Redditor was thrilled: "It's adorable, right? I'm really happy with it. I found some awesome things tonight also!"

It sounds like the OP is doing more than finding unique items; they are also turning others on to the idea of dumpster diving and curb shopping.

"This is beautiful!" one commenter said. "Wonderful find!"

