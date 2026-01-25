Resident stunned after neighbor leaves 'gorgeous' items on curb for trash pickup: 'I immediately called my husband to bring the truck'

We all know that one person's trash could be another's treasure. And finding a curbside gem is part of the thrill of living a thrifty lifestyle.

In the r/Mid_Century Reddit forum, a user shared a photo of three vintage wooden tables that they found discarded on the curb in their neighborhood. They rescued the two small side tables and the long coffee table from the trash to use in their own house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My neighbor put these three tables on the curb for bulk trash day. I immediately called my husband to bring the truck over. They cleaned up so nicely and match my existing pieces well. I'm over the moon!" they said in the post.

Commenters congratulated the poster on the great find and commended them for saving the quality furniture pieces from the landfill.

"When I was a kid in the 70's one of my friend's parents had one of those octagonal tables. Maybe a little darker, but same table. They kept their Atari 2600 in it. Many a great weekend afternoon began with opening those doors," one user said.

"'Nice stuff found for free on the curb' is my favorite kind of furniture," another commenter said.

"Beautiful set! That coffee table alone is gorgeous. I would love to see how you style these," a user commented.

Getting your furniture secondhand at thrift stores is a great way to save money, but finding it for free on the curb is even better. Even though it's rare to come across such nice pieces in the trash, it's worth getting into the habit of looking.

Thrifting for clothes and picking up free furniture keeps these items out of landfills, which is great for the environment. It means less waste generated from producing new things, and it's cheaper than buying new.

People often clear out their homes and dump furniture on the curb because it's easier than trying to sell or donate bulky pieces. This means you could find high-quality vintage or antique items that could be valuable and last you for years to come.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.