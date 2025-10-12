Outraged residents take to streets as luxury development causes major issues: 'There is still time'

Around 200 protesters gathered in Costa Adeje, Tenerife, to demand the suspension of a luxury development's construction. Organizers say the project, dubbed Cuna del Alma, is disrupting the local environment.

Representatives from different social and environmental groups allege the project is illegal. They claim that developers have "increasingly serious irregularities" in the construction process, according to Canarian Weekly.

"The company's strategy is clear: cause as much damage as possible and then argue that nothing is worth saving," Víctor Martín, spokesperson for the coalition Tagoror Permanente, told Canarian Weekly. "But there is still time – if action is taken now, the ravine can be protected."

The Cuna del Alma was fined for damaging significant archaeological artifacts on the construction site. Developers were hit with a €229,500 fine for the damage. Protesters are asking local authorities to do more by halting the project to prevent further harm.

Overdevelopment is bad for local residents, wildlife, and plants. Construction can displace native animals, which then pushes them into human communities. This can create dangerous situations for both people and the critters. Additionally, big projects can contribute to deforestation, which has indirectly led to the deaths of 500,000 people in tropical regions.

These luxury developments also highlight wealth inequality. The Cuna del Alma is being built next to a community of shacks and tents. This highlights the disproportionate impact that the wealthy have on the planet and our lives. One study found that the world's wealthiest 10% generated two-thirds of planet-warming pollution between 1990 and 2020.

There are ways to make your voice heard on critical climate issues. The protesters in Costa Adeje made their demands known to preserve their homes. They chanted slogans like "less cement, more sense" and "the Canaries are not for sale, they are loved and defended." Like this group of activists, individuals can get involved in the local climate action that helps their communities.

