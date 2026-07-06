Cuisinart grill brush recall after 54 reports of loose metal bristles; 3 sought care

A detached wire bristle is small, sharp, and hard to spot on a dark grill grate or in cooked food.

Just before one of the biggest barbecue weekends of the year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for more than 1 million grill brushes.

According to the notice, their small metal bristles can come loose and stick to grills and food, turning an everyday tool into a serious safety concern.

What happened?

On July 2, Conair began recalling 1.7 million Cuisinart grill brushes made with metal wire bristles. The company said it has received at least 54 reports and reviews describing bristles separating from the brushes. Three of those incidents involved consumers who swallowed metal pieces and needed medical treatment to remove them from their throats or digestive tracts.

Per the CPSC, the recall covers multiple models — CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777 — and the brushes may have black plastic, stainless steel, or wood handles bearing the "Cuisinart" name.

The CPSC said some units were also included in Cuisinart grill tool sets, including the Premium Grill 10 Piece Set, the 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set, the 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set, and the 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set.

The products were sold at Burlington, TJ Maxx, and Ross, as well as online at Amazon.com and Cuisinart.com, from June 2009 through March 2026 for roughly $8 to $20.

Why does it matter?

A detached wire bristle is small, sharp, and hard to spot on a dark grill grate or in cooked food.

Because these brushes were sold over many years, some may still be sitting in garages, outdoor kitchens, or grill tool bins.

Some of the recalled brushes were packaged inside larger grill sets, so owners may not realize the brush they already have is part of the recall.

Federal law bars the sale of products covered by a recall.

What can I do?

Anyone with one of the affected brushes should stop using it immediately, the CPSC said.

Customers can contact the company for either a full refund or a Cuisinart.com credit equal to the cash refund amount plus 20%.

They will then be asked to discard their recalled brushes.

More broadly, grill tools that show wear, missing bristles, or loose metal pieces should not stay in use around food-prep surfaces.

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