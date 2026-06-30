Recall issued for 13,500 Amana window ACs, through-the-wall units, and heat pumps that pose fire risk

"The heating element can remain energized during a ground fault, despite being turned off."

A new U.S. recall covers more than 13,500 Amana climate-control units after a dangerous defect increased the risk of fires and burns in places where people are supposed to feel safest and most comfortable.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, some Amana window-room and through-the-wall units may still remain powered even after they are switched off.

What happened?

Roughly 13,514 of the affected units were sold in the United States, with another 53 sold in Canada. Priced between $850 and $1,500, the units were sold nationwide from April 2025 through December 2025 through direct sales and heating and cooling dealers by Houston, Texas-based Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc.

According to the recall notice, "The heating element can remain energized during a ground fault, despite being turned off," creating a fire or burn hazard.

So far, the company has received one report of plastic melting on a unit, and no injuries have been reported.

To identify the recalled products, check the white sticker at the front edge of the base pan: affected model numbers start with PB, AH, or AE, and the serial number appears beneath the barcode. The units are white, carry the Amana brand, and are commonly found in hotels, apartment buildings, and commercial spaces.

Why does it matter?

These heating and cooling units are used in bedrooms, hotel rooms, and other living spaces. Renters, hotel guests, maintenance workers, and property managers may all be exposed to the hazard without realizing the unit in the wall or window is part of the recall.

What's being done?

Consumers are being told to stop using the affected units immediately and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing to request a full refund.

Customers must provide contact information, cut the product's power cord, and upload a photo showing both the serial number and the cut cord to complete the refund process.

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