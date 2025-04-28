Researchers create unique electrolyte that could unlock future tech: 'Hybrid material'

"You've now reduced the labor that you need."

University of Chicago battery researchers are taking a crockpot approach to battery making.

Using what they call a "one-pot" method, the team from the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering has created a unique electrolyte that could improve packs for electric vehicles and grid storage.

The electrolyte is the crucial middle part of the battery where ions flow between the electrodes during the charge and discharge cycle. Liquid electrolytes are the most common in lithium-ion batteries, but many experts are trying to advance solid-state tech as a safer, better-performing option. However, there have been hiccups holding up progress, according to Top Speed.

In response, the Chicago team may have found a way to make one that maximizes the benefits of inorganic and polymer versions by creating them together at the same time in one pot. It's a part of a process that might make Betty Crocker proud.

Cooking up the components together is superior to simply mixing the materials after production, which can create a lumpy result of blended sealants and other substances, according to the researchers.

"If you can make the two of them in a one-pot approach, you've now reduced the labor that you need in order to make the hybrid material," study first author Priyadarshini Mirmira said.

The result is an electrolyte that has the advantages of both materials — the conductivity of inorganics and the flexibility of polymers.

"Let's say you want something that stretches really well and can twist and turn — like wearable electronics — what you could do is engineer the polymer such that you have the mechanical flexibility with that material," Mirmira added.

The process also revealed unique, unexpected results.

"For some combinations of the inorganic precursor and the polymer precursor, we saw evidence of cross-linking, meaning a chemical bond between the inorganic and the polymer," assistant professor Chibueze Amanchukwu said. "That's just new materials chemistry that got us excited."

The innovation is among many breakthroughs in the battery sector, contributing to dropping costs — Goldman Sachs estimated battery prices could soon fall by half. Well-known brands, including Mercedes-Benz and Panasonic, are investing in cutting-edge tech that's improving the industry as well.

Better packs improve EV performance, and greater uptake of these machines can help to reduce heat-trapping exhaust spewed from gas-powered cars.

Each EV that replaces a gas guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of tailpipe gases annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The warming fumes are linked by NASA to increased risks for severe weather and other problems.

The Chicago research focused on lithium-ion batteries because they are the most common type. However, the scientists said that other versions, such as sodium-ion packs, could benefit from the novel manufacturing approach.

Scaling the effort will take some more work. The bigger the pot, the hotter the temperature will need to be, for example. There are also other factors that are easier to control in a lab than on a production floor, per the release.

"When you scale up this reaction, you're going to have more material," Mirmira said in regard to the increased temperature demand.

Importantly, current batteries are a safe and effective way to power cleaner travel. EV battery fires are less likely than blazes caused by gas cars, according to multiple reports.

And even low-tech trips are a great travel option for the summer, too. Riding your bike for short commutes 10 days a month can save you $150 a year while providing great health benefits, as Penn State noted.

