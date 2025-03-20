Mercedes-Benz reveals prototype vehicle with astonishing capabilities: 'Cutting-edge'

The secret behind Mercedes-Benz's latest electric vehicle innovation is plainly written on the prototype EQS's hood, which reads "Solid State."

And given the headlines it's been making, the breakthrough technology isn't under wraps anymore. The biggest news of all might be the astounding 620-mile range the innovative battery is set to deliver — a distance now being tested along with other performance metrics, according to the company.

The solid-state power pack was designed in collaboration with Massachusetts-based Factorial, per a news release. And the ballyhoo will be well warranted if Mercedes can make the tech available for its customers after vetting.

"We will gain crucial insights into possible series integration of this cutting-edge battery technology," Mercedes chief technology officer Markus Schäfer, who works in development and procurement, said in the statement about the road tests.

Solid-state electrolyte batteries have been heralded by some experts as "holy grail"-caliber tech for EV power packs. They have the potential to be lighter, charge faster, and last longer and are safer than common lithium-ion ones with a flammable liquid electrolyte. But scalable manufacturing has been a setback, according to Top Speed.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes through the electrolyte, as described by the Department of Energy.

The Mercedes-Factorial team used a lithium-metal anode, made possible with the solid-state electrolyte. The combination is key to unlocking the superior range — a 25% boost — per Mercedes.

Lithium-metal tech is also under development elsewhere, but it has been hindered by performance issues, mostly the formation of ruinous metal branch-like structures called dendrites, InsideEVs noted.

But the Mercedes version seems to have overcome the hurdles, as road tests started in February. Passive battery cooling, better energy density — the amount of electricity stored per pound — and other improvements helped the experts cut weight and add range, all per Mercedes.

For reference, the DOE listed the median EV range at 270 miles (a new high) for model year 2023, though certain other makes have achieved far greater benchmarks. The Ford Mustang Mach-E recently set a record of 569.6 miles on one charge.

It's all important as we shift to a cleaner transportation future. While millions of tons of metals and minerals will be needed each year to power the switch, that's far short of the 16.5 billion tons of planet-warming dirty fuels hauled from Earth each year, Sustainability by Numbers reported.

Each EV that replaces a gas-burning vehicle also prevents thousands of pounds of harmful exhaust from being spewed, per government data. That's true even in states that use mostly dirty energy to make the electricity to charge them. Tailpipe gases are linked by medical experts to cancer, lung, heart, and other health risks.

And it's still a great time to buy an EV. Nearly 130,000 Americans purchased a new or used one in January alone, beating prior sales in both categories, according to Cox Automotive. Up to $7,500 in tax credits remain available, and you can plan to save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance, too.

For their part, the Mercedes and Factorial experts seem confident that solid-state batteries can become common on highways around the world.

"This breakthrough demonstrates that solid-state battery technology has moved beyond the laboratory and into real-world application" Factorial CEO Siyu Huang said.

