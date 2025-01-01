Frustrated homeowner seeks advice for persistent garden invader: 'I need to get rid of it'

"It keeps popping up in my garden and near my trees."

A homeowner who couldn't get rid of an unwanted plant crowdsourced methods of removal, and they came away with good advice.

Gardening is a great way to get in some light exercise, and it's a proven way to decrease stress and boost mental health. And, if you grow your own food, you can even up your fiber intake.

So, all the more reason to maintain a green space on your property or in your apartment. This Redditor just needed a little assistance.

"Can anyone help identify this invasive plant?" they asked the r/gardening community, sharing photos of shoots with bright green and reddish leaves. "It keeps popping up in my garden and near my trees and I need to get rid of it. Please help me."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters concluded that the pesky vegetation was crepe myrtle, an invasive species found from Maryland to Texas in the United States. The plants can take the shape of a bush or tree, and they grow fast and drop massive amounts of tiny flowers.

In general, invasive species cost the United States $20 billion annually in lost resources and management expenditures. These plants and animals, including insects and fish, outcompete their native counterparts for resources, crowding them out of habitat and degrading ecosystems.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Planting native species can help reduce flooding and erosion, and certain flowers will draw in pollinators such as bats, birds, and butterflies — all the more reason to get rid of any invaders posthaste.

Some of the best tips provided by commenters included chemical-free solutions, as these substances and methods help maintain natural environments free of toxic pollutants. This offers the planet as well as wildlife a helping hand, just as these gardeners were eager to help a companion.

"Herbicidal vinegar should do it," one user wrote. "Less dangerous than chemicals."

🗣️ Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Sharing an equally effective and delightful tactic, someone else said: "Get a goat. Will eat anything."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.