Homeowner blown away by HOA's aggressive plan to solve neighborhood issue: 'What are my legal options?'

A confused homeowner received bad news from their HOA and took to Reddit for some advice.

"At the last two … HOA meetings the property manager said the crepe myrtle in front of each townhome was going to be cut down initially (lying) saying it was buckling driveways," the user posted to r/HOA.

They were committed to stopping the flowering tree removal from happening, asking: "What are my legal options?"

Commenters weren't optimistic. The original poster didn't own the property, leaving yard maintenance under the HOA's jurisdiction. Usually, HOAs are within their right to make changes that impact residents' lives, like roots buckling driveways — even if their claims are suspect.

Unfortunately, HOAs aren't exactly known for being compliant with residents' needs. For example, one homeowner's native plant garden was trampled by HOA-hired landscapers, while another homeowner had their solar panels banned.

Still, the OP is well within their rights to question the decision-making process.

"I'd want to know which expert determined the roots were causing buckling," one commenter advised. "I'd also want to know why root pruning isn't done to protect hardscapes & foundations."

Commenters also advised the OP to get involved with replacing the trees. If they couldn't prevent the replacement, they could at least have a say in what plant is picked next.

"Developers are infamous for planting trees that are not suited for the spot where they were planted …" one commenter said. "What you can do is volunteer for a committee to replace them with a variety of native trees suitable for a small front yard …"

This is great advice. Getting involved and doing your research are the best things you can do to combat pesky HOA bylaws. A native tree would also make a wonderful replacement for the Crepe Myrtle. Native plants are suited to your local ecosystem, making them both low-maintenance and beneficial for pollinators.

