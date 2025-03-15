  • Home Home

Homeowner met with urgent warning after sharing photo of mysterious growth in yard: 'This stuff is impossible to get rid of'

by Samantha Hindman
Photo Credit: Reddit

A frustrated New Jersey homeowner took to Reddit for help after an unidentified plant began aggressively spreading through their yard, proving nearly impossible to remove.

In a post on r/NativePlantGardening, the user shared their struggle with the invasive species creeping through their shaded, moist lawn.

"I'm getting IDs all over and I am nowhere near expert enough to figure it out on my own," the original poster wrote. "I see there's a native pennywort but I haven't been able to figure out how to tell it apart from its non-native relative."

While some commenters suggested the plant might be ground ivy or a type of pennywort, others quickly identified it as creeping Charlie, a notoriously invasive species

One user lamented, "In my experience, this stuff is impossible to get rid of."

Creeping Charlie thrives in damp, shady conditions and spreads quickly and aggressively. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, "Creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea) was brought to the United States likely for food and medicinal reasons." Interestingly, it used to go by the name "ale ivy," as it was a common ingredient in beer.

Homeowners attempting to remove invasive plants often find that traditional methods such as hand-pulling and mowing provide only temporary relief.

Beyond the headache of managing invasive plants, native species offer a more sustainable solution. Switching to native plants or taking steps to rewild your yard can save you time and money on maintenance while benefiting the environment.

For this particular case, commenters recommended planting native species such as jewelweed to outcompete the invasive plant. "It's a huge pain in stone, but Jewelweed sorted it out around my little pond. I see it and ground ivy a little in spring then it gets buried in foliage," one user said.

While there are ways to remove creeping Charlie, many commenters joked about how hard it is to get rid of.

"It can actually reseed through your dreams," one user joked.

x