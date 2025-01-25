Homeowner learns landscaping lesson the hard way after attempting to cut corners: 'Remove with extreme prejudice'

One recent Reddit post posed the question: "Landscape fabric right up to the trunk, remove or leave?"

There are two photos of a tree surrounded by leafy ground cover and, unfortunately, fabric. Based on what this fabric can do to a tree and soil, the answer for the original poster is to "remove."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a comment, the OP noted that the choice to use the fabric had been a rushed one as they tried to winterize.

One of the main issues with landscape fabric is weeds will eventually come in, as it's not a solution to keep them away permanently. Weeds also become more difficult to remove as they can become intertwined in the material. In addition to potentially still permitting invasive plants around your tree, this fabric prevents rainwater from nourishing the tree roots. It also limits air exchange, which is just as important for healthy root development.

Soil needs a variety of microbes to keep it in optimal health. However, the landscape fabric disrupts this ecosystem as these organisms, earthworms, and other beneficial insects can't get through it. It can also cause a problem with root girdling, as roots will begin to grow along the fabric instead of going deeper into the soil. As a result, the roots can also tighten around the tree, strangling it and leading to premature death in about three years.

Another problem with this fabric is the harmful chemicals they may contain, such as petroleum and bisphenol A (more commonly known as BPA).

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

After carefully removing this harmful fabric, the OP can do some hand-pulling of existing weeds if needed.

They can keep the soil healthy by converting over to organic mulch, which naturally disintegrates and spreads nutrients. Just be sure not to create a mulch volcano that suffocates the trunk and buries the root flare. Aim to spread 2 to 3 inches around the base.

One commenter bluntly stated: "Remove with extreme prejudice. This product is among the most evil inventions modern landscaping has brought to our age, second only to tree rings."

Regarding reasons for using landscape fabric, one person said: "The best and only application I've been able to find for it is its use in french drains, and that's really about it. Anything else is a horror story for anyone who has it left behind for them to clean up."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



