Homeowner shares cautionary message about 'plague' invading gardens and yards: 'Wanted for murder'

"It's enough to make you want to give up."

by Megan Lewis
Photo Credit: iStock

It can be challenging to distinguish between native and invasive plants, but understanding the difference is crucial, especially when it comes to aggressive invaders like creeping bellflower, which can quickly overtake entire areas. 

In a recent post on the subreddit "r/saskatoon," a user shared an eye-catching infographic about creeping bellflower, an invasive plant common in the Saskatoon region. The graphic grabs attention with a bold headline: "Wanted for Murder." 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The infographic explains how creeping bellflower aggressively invades gardens and yards, choking out native plants and flowers. It warns that the plant spreads rapidly through underground roots, making it incredibly difficult to eradicate once established. 

It also urges residents to take action by removing the plant completely, roots and all, and disposing of it properly. Importantly, it advises against composting it, as this can contribute to further spread. 

Invasive plants like creeping bellflower threaten local ecosystems by outcompeting native species and disrupting habitats for pollinators such as bees and butterflies. This imbalance harms biodiversity and can impact our food supply, which depends on healthy pollinator populations. 

For homeowners, invasives are difficult and costly to remove due to their rapid spread and persistent roots. Landscaping with native plants offers many benefits: They require less water and maintenance, saving time and money, while supporting local wildlife and pollinators. 

Other eco-friendly, low-maintenance options include drought-tolerant clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping techniques that minimize water use. 

Choosing these plants helps conserve resources, fosters a healthier ecosystem, and reduces the challenges of managing invasive species

Commenters expressed gratitude for the infographic and shared their frustrations with creeping bellflower. Many had battled the invasive plant themselves. 

One user wrote, "This stuff is the absolute plague, our whole city is covered in it." 

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "These jerks are taking over my yard." 

One commenter detailed their ongoing struggle: "I've been fighting with these weeds for five years; like clockwork, every year they return. It's enough to make you want to give up. But I can't; this stuff is choking out everything else."

