Homeowner shares breathtaking before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'That is gorgeous'

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: Reddit

A cottage owner in the West Midlands took to Reddit to show off their new idyllic home in the English countryside with a truly captivating garden.

The stunning shots, shared to r/gardening, were accompanied by a caption that provided a brief explanation of the story behind them:

"We moved into a cottage last year and decided it needed a cottage garden to match."

The pictures show what's possible with a bit of effort and know-how, and that even a relatively limited amount of space can become a thriving garden. The most impressive transformations tend to be going from boring, sterile grass to colorful, natural lawns.

Native plants aren't just easy on the eye; they fulfill a key role in the ecosystem. Because they have adapted to an area over thousands of years, they form mutualistic relationships with other plants and wildlife. Since they're used to local growing conditions, native plants are pretty easy and inexpensive to maintain.

A vibrant garden with native flora is a paradise for pollinators, and the U.K. has over 1,500 species that perform this absolutely vital role.

Bumblebees are heavyweight champs, but beetles and moths are more than a little handy too. According to the Natural History Museum in London, about a quarter of British beetles are pollinators (though it's unclear if Ringo or Paul ever got in on the act).

The comments were full of enthusiasm for the transformation, and a few took inspiration for their own yards.

"Dear lord that is gorgeous! Do you have a spare bedroom and when can I move in?" said one with a touch of good-natured hyperbole.

One of the responders was inspired: "I've saved this post for later so I can pilfer some ideas! Great job and beautiful garden!"

Another paid homage to the pretty pooch (it is social media after all) in the last snap, which the original poster revealed was a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a border collie:

"What a transformation you have made to your garden and a beautiful doggo. Your garden has also given me many ideas for my large back garden, keep up the good work, your garden must smell fantastic when all the flowers are in bloom."

x