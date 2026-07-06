Expert says biggest free cooling win starts with your blinds, not 'mistake' of 65-degree thermostat setting

Amid dangerous heat waves in the United States, experts have said one of the cheapest cooling tricks may be something people overlook every day.

Before slamming the thermostat down to 65 degrees Fahrenheit, it may be smarter to start with closing your blinds.

What's happening?

Ahead of the long July 4 weekend, the U.S. Sun pointed to projected intense heat in the Midwest and toward the East Coast. Those high temperatures made it likely that air conditioners would run longer and power bills would climb accordingly.

However, experts told homeowners that there are a few simple ways to stay cooler without making their systems work overtime.

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Martyn Fowler, founder of Elite Renewables, said, "The biggest free win is closing blinds or curtains before the room heats up."

He said that the step works best when it is done before indoor temperatures begin to rise. Think of how a cat often sits in a sunny patch in the house — it's not rocket science that the more sunlight that gets in the house, the warmer it makes the house. On the flip side, blinds — especially blackout ones designed for the purpose — help to keep the sun's heat from penetrating the exterior of the house.

Similarly, anything else that can provide shade from outside the home, like trees or an awning, can actually further reduce how hot the home gets on a sunny day.

"People often wait until a room already feels hot, but by then the heat is inside and the cooling system has to work harder to remove it," Fowler explained.

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When it is cooler outdoors than indoors, Fowler recommended opening windows early or late in the day. He told the U.S. Sun that south- and west-facing windows deserve the most attention because they get the strongest late-day sun.

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Why does it matter?

Because it costs nothing, closing blinds can be an easy first step during a heat wave, while setting the thermostat too low can make an A/C work harder without cooling the house any faster.

Fowler told the U.S. Sun, "I'd keep the thermostat around 76 degrees Fahrenheit to 78 degrees Fahrenheit if the household can manage it."

He added that temperature range as "a good balance between comfort and not pushing the system too hard."

"The mistake I see all the time is people setting the thermostat to 65°F because they want the house to cool faster," Fowler said.

During the hottest stretch of summer, that habit can lead to higher electricity bills. For many households, the most practical savings may come from simple changes, such as blocking sunlight, keeping indoor temperatures steady, and resisting the urge to keep lowering the A/C.

What can I do?

Fowler also advised against constantly turning the cooling system off and on, saying a steady setting generally helps an A/C run more efficiently.

Dereck Granados, a licensed master HVACR technician and an HVACR instructor at Universal Technical Institute, told the publication, "My top recommendation: Don't ignore your air filter."

He added, "A clogged filter is one of the easiest ways to reduce airflow and make your A/C work harder during a heat wave."

Granados told the U.S. Sun that bumping the thermostat up a few degrees before leaving the house can be better than switching it off entirely. He also said replacing the filter monthly is "one of the simplest and least expensive ways to improve efficiency and help prevent unnecessary strain on the system."

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