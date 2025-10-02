City sparks debate after passing new law requiring all homeowners to paint roofs same color: 'Not just about roofs'

"Standing up for communities that have been overlooked for far too long."

A southern city is turning to an innovative yet remarkably simple solution to excessive summer heat: cool roofs.

The Grist reports that Atlanta has recently passed legislation that requires all new roofs to be more reflective. The changes won't be immediate; existing roofs don't have to be painted white just yet, but new buildings and replacement roofs are subject to the new law. The new roofs could cool the entire city by an average of 2.4 degrees Fahrenheit and as much as 6.3 degrees in the hottest neighborhoods.

Another notable feature of the cool roof ordinance is the estimated $315 million in energy bill savings the city will realize over the next 35 years. The new roofs won't cost any more than traditional ones and may actually be cheaper, and they'll last longer because the roof won't suffer the same wear and tear under the heat. Greg Kats, the founder CEO of the nonprofit Smart Surfaces Coalition, said:

"It's a super cost-effective way to make the city healthier, more competitive, cut energy bills, and protect jobs."

Urban heat is a significant problem; the lack of vegetation and heavy concentration of concrete create heat islands, which are particularly hazardous to the elderly and children. As the planet's temperature rises due to human activity, heatwaves are becoming increasingly longer and more deadly. The New York Times reported on a study that found a 117% increase in heat-related fatalities in the USA since 2000.

Atlanta's adoption of the cool roof concept surpasses that of other cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City. It's a great example of taking local action and demonstrates the flexibility that local governments can have in addressing climate issues. As the bill's author, city councilor Liliana Bakhtiari, explained in a press release:

"This legislation is not just about roofs; it's about resilience. It's about protecting health, reducing energy burdens, and standing up for communities that have been overlooked for far too long. Atlanta is not just talking about climate justice; we're delivering it."

