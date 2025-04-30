Shopper sparks debate after sharing picture of Goodwill price tag: 'This is getting out of hand'

"Seeing that price almost killed me."

The point of thrift stores is to sell items at a vast discount relative to their normal prices at typical clothing, department, or retail outlets. However, it seems one particular shop did not receive the message.

A post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit has gone viral for showcasing the absolutely outrageous $599.99 price tag on a Coogi sweater, the popular and colorful brand made famous in the 90s, in part by rapper the Notorious B.I.G.

Out of context, nothing seems wrong. Based on the pictures in the carousel, the sweater appears to be in perfect condition. If you check the Coogi website, that price is not out of range for their sweaters, which multiple commenters on the Reddit post pointed out.

That price, however, is typical for a brand-new Coogi sweater. The point of a thrift store is to sell goods at downmarket rates, so this was either a complete mistake or yet another sign of greed from the exact kind of store that is supposed to provide a safe haven from high prices.

If that price was a choice and not just an honest mistake, many shoppers are likely to become frustrated and be turned off from shopping at these stores, which would be a major disappointment.

Aside from intangible, personal gratifications, the financial and societal benefits of shopping secondhand are innumerable, including saving money on everyday necessities and discovering rare and valuable items at great discounts.

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills. Giving them a second chance to be bought by eco- or budget-conscious customers instead of being thrown away keeps the items from contributing to a literally overflowing pollution problem.

By and large, commenters were angry at this price tag, both in relation to the sweater specifically and thrift stores in general.

"600?? At a Goodwill??? This is getting out of hand," one user commented.

"That sweater is absolutely delicious... Seeing that price almost killed me though…" read another top response.

A third commenter aptly summarized the entire issue: "Someone DONATED that for FREE and you wanna charge retail???? F*** all these Grift Stores being so greedy."

