Man shares inside look after building tiny home on wheels in back of truck: 'Creative use of space'

TikToker Jared Bender (@heyitsjaredbender) recently renovated his vehicle to become a living space and took his followers along for a tour.

"I turned this truck into a mini house on wheels," he said, kicking off the video. He proceeded to show some footage from construction while explaining the features he included.

With a lot of custom work, Jared was able to get a bed, clothing storage, a cooking area, a dishwashing area, and food storage into the covered bed of his truck. He also installed LED lighting in the bed area and fitted coverings on the windows. While the memory foam bedding was for a single, he designed a spacer to bridge the width of the trunk and allow for a full-size bed.

The back seat of the cabin included space for his tools, books, and water. As a little extra, Jared installed a cellular antenna on the roof so he could get a bit more signal while enjoying remote adventures.

Tiny homes have loads of benefits, including independence and mobility, but they also require lifestyle compromises. Jared was the first to note that this setup is "crazy cozy," which means it's a tight fit. Plus, cramming all of this into a gas car means there are some economic and health impacts due to pollution and more extensive costs associated dirty fuels.

That said, many tiny homes can work for the long haul and still be perfectly mobile. The smaller footprint means less energy is needed for heating and cooling compared with a traditional home, which translates into big monthly savings and reduced home energy emissions. Those can be brought down even further with solar power and battery storage. In fact, Jared is already benefiting from the use of battery storage in his home on wheels.

Jared's TikTok followers were super impressed by the work he put into his truck.

"Looks awesome! Creative use of space," said one community member.

"That looks awesome!!" said another.

