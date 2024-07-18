Homeowner faces infuriating issue with neighbor's invasive landscaping: 'We are not having any luck working with them on removal'

"It's never going to be eradicated."

One Reddit user took to r/invasivespecies to investigate a curious plant.

The post shows a photo of a tall fence with a thick wall of branches and leaves hanging over it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster was concerned because it's an invasive species called Japanese knotweed. "Looking for help dealing with Japanese Knotweed," they said. "Main issue is the knotweed is on our neighbors side of the fence, and we are not having any luck working with them on removal."

Commenters offered several suggestions. Many urged against trimming for legal and practical reasons, saying it will spread the seeds and make the situation worse.

Others recommended herbicides as a last resort, but opposition existed here, too.

"People have tried weed killer here and it acts like it's fertilizer. It's pretty glyphosate resistant," one commenter warned.

If Japanese knotweed is resistant to herbicides, other plants will die from exposure. Then, invasive species will flourish when more nutrients are available and less competition is present.

Creating a natural lawn could be another way to stop invasive plants. Native varieties are primed for the area, growing strong roots as an organic defense. Plus, it's much cheaper and easier to maintain a native wildlife habitat than a perfectly cut lawn of Kentucky bluegrass. Homeowners save $225 yearly from conserving water and $100 on chemicals they don't need anymore.

Pollinators will see a new habitat forming, increasing biodiversity and food yields.

The original poster could also seek advice from their local Department of Agriculture. It will have expert information for dealing with invasive species. Presenting this knowledge to neighbors may dissolve tensions, unless they are actively growing it — doing so could be illegal, depending on the species. Japanese knotweed is one of them in some regions.

Other commenters suggest real-estate attorneys, as the knotweed is so strong it could knock the fence over.

"It's all up and down the east coast," another commenter lamented. "It's never going to be eradicated."

Others suggested varying approaches. One merely said, "Move," while another promoted, "Learn all the ways to cook and eat it?"

Meanwhile, several others encouraged the owner to get a few goats because they will eat anything. Options exist, even for residents in HOAs. Everyone should remain optimistic and proactive to foster healthy ecosystems in their yards.

