Thermos recalls 8.2 million food jars and bottles after 3 people left permanently blinded

Consumers should stop using the recalled jars and bottles right away and contact Thermos for a free replacement, depending on the model.

Thermos is recalling millions of stainless steel food jars and beverage bottles sold in the United States after reports that the stopper can violently eject when the container is opened.

The recall involves certain Stainless King Food Jars and Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles sold for years at major retailers, with the injuries linked to the products being potentially severe.

Three people have been struck in their eyes and suffered permanent vision loss, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Thermos reported it has received 27 total reports of stoppers popping out and hitting consumers. Some incidents involved blunt-force injuries and cuts serious enough to require medical care.

Specifically, the Thermos Stainless King 3000, the Thermos Sportsman 3010, Food and Beverage Bottles, and the 3020 Food Jars have all been recalled, according to the CPSC recall notice.

Nearly 5.8 million food jars have been recalled, in addition to roughly 2.3 million food and beverage bottles, totaling under 8.2 million products.

The CPSC explained the hazard, saying, "If perishable food or beverages are stored in the container for an extended period of time, the stopper can forcefully eject when opened, which can result in serious impact injury and laceration hazards to the consumer."

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Per the recall notice, the items, originally manufactured in China and Malaysia were sold at Target, Walmart, other retailers nationwide, including online ones like on Amazon.com and Thermos.com. The units were distributed from roughly March 2008 to July 2024.

The Thermos branding is on the sides of the recalled products, while the model numbers appear on the undersides. Some of the products' stoppers were made without a central pressure-relief features.

Consumers should stop using the recalled jars and bottles right away and contact Thermos for a free replacement, depending on the model.

For recalled SK3000 and SK3020 food jars, the company says it will provide a replacement stopper with a pressure relief feature. But according to the recall notice, consumers must throw out the original stopper and send Thermos a photo confirming disposal.

For the recalled SK3010 bottles, Thermos says it will send a replacement bottle but consumers will need to ship the recalled bottle back with a prepaid label.

If you think you have one of the affected products, check the model number on the bottom and look for Thermos branding on the side. It is also wise to stop using older insulated containers if they show signs of pressure buildup, leaking, damage, or unusual resistance when opening.

More generally, consumers can protect themselves by registering products when possible, watching for recall alerts from the CPSC, and acting quickly when a notice is issued. In cases like this, that can mean the difference between a simple replacement and an injury.

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