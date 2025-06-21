Homeowner stunned after neighbor's thoughtless act in backyard: 'I'm feeling utterly defeated'

A Redditor had a run-in with a local construction company and shared details with the community for their hometown, "r/mysore."

"On the very first day of the new year my neighbour decided to dump the waste from construction work at his home on an empty plot right in our backyard," wrote the original poster. "Not one, not two but sixty loads of debris. I'm feeling utterly defeated at the callousness of it all.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Worse still, the OP is worried that the perpetrator has enough local sway that they'll be able to get out of taking any accountability.

Construction waste produces roughly 37% of global atmospheric pollution. The United States alone produces 600 million tons of waste per year, which is more than twice the amount of residential waste. Construction waste has often been seen as too expensive to deal with properly.

Luckily, illegal dumpers are often caught and fined. One man in North Carolina was arrested and held on a $1,000 bond, while one company in the Canary Islands faced fines of up to $56,000 for dumping in a protected park. For those that do dispose of construction waste responsibly, new technologies are promising to recover up to 80% of concrete, while others are able to recover plastics.

Reddit commenters were frustrated to see a construction company acting with such impunity and offered loads of advice for the OP.

"Complain to to your corporator and MCC! They gonna sue their a** to the core," said the top-voted reply. "Once, my neighbour had dumped in front of their house some construction material … Someone in my area complained on them and they had to pay a fine, plus to take that out with in a day!" The OP replied, "I will try my best because it is a health hazard and we were wheezing the whole day with all the dust."

"If this way doesn't work out with your neighbour, There are ethical ways construction waste can be safely disposed of, brick and cement are not exactly biodegradable so dumping it willy nilly is not a viable solution," said another community member.

