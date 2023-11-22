Video of outrageous cleaning method sparks anger online: ‘I can’t even begin to explain how much I hate this’

A disgusting display of conspicuous consumption outraged Redditors.

The video was posted in the r/DiWHY thread with the text “This was captioned ‘Genius bathroom clean.’ I’m losing all faith in humanity.” It was reposted in r/Anticonsumption and appears to have originated on Facebook by the account Janelle & Kate, with 1.4 million followers.

If any part of the video made you physically ill, you are not alone. If you watched the full eight-minute, 50-second spectacle, you may be.

“I can’t even begin to explain how much I hate this,” one user wrote.

Another said: “People will do anything for views. F****** idiots.”

Others noted the extremely dangerous combination of ammonia and bleach and pointed out that a plumber might be making a visit shortly.

Mostly, the revulsion came from people horrified by the wastefulness. The clout chaser emptied bottle after bottle of just about everything into the toilet, flushing perhaps $100 down the drain.

Social media seems to be to blame, as similar-if-not-quite-as-outrageous posts of people showing off their unnecessary plastic containers and the proliferation of such products have made the rounds.

In this case, a prominent concern was the health of anyone in the vicinity.

The regular use of even common cleaning products can lead to the development of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Some release cancer-causing formaldehyde, and they can cause chemical burns and poisonings in addition to irritation and allergies.

Some of the supplies also likely contained volatile organic compounds, which are common in aerosol sprays, detergents, and dishwashing liquids. Acute VOC exposure can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation, headaches, nausea and vomiting, dizziness, and worsen asthma symptoms. Long-term exposure can lead to liver, kidney, and central nervous system damage and cancer.

“I’m embarrassed for whoever filmed this,” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “I was surprised a grown adult was doing this and not an unsupervised toddler.”

