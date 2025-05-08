Gardener stunned after lifting compost bin to reveal surprise backyard visitors: 'Hopefully they're not too mad at me'

TikToker Wendi (@thatwendi) posted a video of creatures she found while gardening.

"Hopefully they're not too mad at me," she said.

Wendi explained and showed in her video that when she moved her composting bin, she discovered several baby snakes under the bin's original location.

She said that they look harmless, so she decided to let them stay, but she requested that her viewers and followers help identify them, just to be sure.

Creating a natural environment around your home is a great way to attract wildlife native to the area and promote a balanced ecosystem, and there are great ways to upgrade your yard that have benefits to you and to the environment.

Rewilding your yard by planting native plants is an excellent place to start. When your garden is composed of native plants appropriate for your gardening zone, it attracts pollinators — which help protect our food supply — and other native animal species that encourage natural growth so both plants and animals can thrive.

In contrast, when invasive species are introduced, they can disrupt the balance of the area and take over, threatening other plants and native insects and animals if they thrive and deplete natural resources, as they often do.

By rewilding your yard or planting or planting a natural lawn, you're not only making things better for the ecology in your area, you're making things better for yourself. Natural gardens do not require as much water or maintenance, so you're saving on your water bill and complicated, specialized — often expensive — gardening tools and appliances.

Even a partial lawn replacement with low-maintenance options like clover, buffalo grass, or native plants, can help homeowners reap these rewards.

Having natural balance in your yard means there is little, if any, need for chemicals and fertilizers that can often be a hazard to the environment and to your household.

Some chemicals can be toxic to bees and other pollinators, and when one species is depleted, it affects everything else in the area.

Overusing chemical fertilizers can also have a negative effect on the environment, wildlife, and human health if they leach into the soil and water supply. These products are also one less thing to spend money on.

At the end of the video, Wendi said she hoped the snakes were harmless because "I like happy snakes, not nope ropes."

Commenters were able to confirm that the snakes were, indeed, harmless, and actually beneficial to her garden.

"Good for the garden and harmless," one person commented.

"Thank you for letting them be," said another.

Another person declared, "I love a healthy ecosystem!"

