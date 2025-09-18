Homeowner distraught after discovering neighbor's shocking act: 'This got immediate attention from the police'

"Can't believe I have to deal with this now."

Composting is gaining popularity as more homeowners bring the practice into their lives.

However, one Redditor made it clear in a post on r/composting that problematic neighbors can get in the way of making the switch.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Neighbor threw road salt on my compost," the title reads, with photo evidence attached.

Too much salt can effectively ruin a batch of compost.

"Can't believe I have to deal with this now," the original poster lamented in the caption.

Starting a compost bin is an easy way to limit food waste and save money on garden fertilizers. All it takes is collecting your meal scraps and other biodegradable materials in a container, and the microscopic world takes care of the rest.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Yet that process can be disrupted by a strong chemical addition, such as sodium chloride — also known as road salt.

Whether tossing the chemical into the compost bin was intentional or not, it did not sit well with the original poster. They wrote in the comments how they removed it as best they could and plan to relocate the bin until they can put in a fence. They even called a non-emergency law enforcement phone line.

"I live in a farming community," they explained. "This got immediate attention from the police."

The officers recommended trying to communicate better with the neighbor and to document any further incidents.

Ornery neighbors have gotten in the way of people taking all sorts of eco-friendly steps like composting. These sticky situations show how sometimes it takes a village to make a change, from solar panels to vegetable gardens.

Conflicts usually start when people misunderstand each other, so direct and honest communication can be a real difference-maker.

Others on Reddit sympathized with the original poster's predicament.

"This behaviour will only escalate," one person warned. "If she continues, video footage is your only friend."

"Get some cameras," another agreed.

"Neighbors being a bit salty," someone else joked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



