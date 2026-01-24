Homeowner reveals genius workaround to HOA's strict trash disposal policy: 'I'm excited to have found this'

"Because of this post I found a local option also!"

Nothing beats a good workaround. That goes double when dealing with a restrictive homeowners association.

A homeowner celebrated their win after finding an ideal solution to a policy that impeded composting. They posted to the r/ZeroWaste subreddit with details on how they pulled it off.

"Found a local company that offers a composting service!" they wrote. "My HOA doesn't allow us to have our own compost pile, so I'm excited to have found this option."

The company, Common Good Compost, provides homeowners with sealable buckets for kitchen scraps. Once full, the compost bucket is collected by someone using an electric car. Another perk for homeowners is receiving a bag of compost each spring, per the OP.

Composting is a common topic in this and other communities. It involves allowing organic scraps to decompose into nutrient-rich fertilizer, which can enhance gardens and landscaping and is environmentally conscious. It also cuts down on food waste while aiding food production.

Many HOAs don't see it that way, though. Whether it's because of aesthetics or the odor, they're known to forbid composting. Some homeowners have gotten crafty with ways to get around bans, including finding ways to hide their efforts or bringing things indoors.

Most HOAs don't stop at composting, however. They're known for imposing rules that can limit other environmentally friendly improvements, such as planting native grasses or installing solar panels. These restrictions can hinder reforms beneficial to both residents and communities.

Residents can try to work with HOAs to change bylaws, educating them on why these moves are good for their neighborhoods and the planet.

In this case, the OP got the best of both worlds by outsourcing. They avoided a showdown with the HOA, freed up yard space, reduced their food waste, and even helped their garden.

Redditors cheered the positive outcome.

"Because of this post I found a local option also!" one commenter wrote.

"I wish I could find donators to my compost," another user said. "Everyone in my community has chickens, pigs, or composts!"

