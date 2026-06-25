'It's like a sauna': Compost layers heat up as food scraps turn to soil

The pile "smells a lot more like soil rather than decomposing food scraps."

A steaming compost pile is sparking interest after an environmental educator gave viewers a close-up look at how food scraps break down into rich soil.

The short video makes a basic gardening lesson come to life, showing how composting can cut waste and build healthier gardens.

What happened?

In a recent TikTok explainer, the educator described a compost setup made with "those lasagna layers of Browns and greens." According to the creator, Isaias Hernandez (@queerbrownvegan), the pile is built over about three weeks, after which volunteers continue maintaining it.

Opening the pile reveals visible steam emanating from the compost.

"It's like a sauna," Isaias says in the clip.

The educator also highlights an "ashy, powdery coating" on the compost, identifying it as "a really cool organism called Actinobacteria," which indicates that the material is in one of the thermophilic, or heat-loving, phases of the composting process.

She continues by emphasizing how fast decomposition occurs, saying the most recent material was added about a week earlier, yet there is already very little visible scrap matter left.

The pile "smells a lot more like soil rather than decomposing food scraps," the educator concludes.

Why does it matter?

Compost is one of the simplest ways to turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into something valuable.

Instead of sending organic material to landfills, where it can produce methane as it breaks down, composting returns nutrients to the soil and helps gardens retain moisture, which supports beneficial microbes.

Healthier soil can help people grow stronger vegetables, herbs, and flowers at home, saving money on produce. Homegrown fruits and vegetables also often taste better because they can be picked at peak ripeness, and gardening itself can support both mental and physical health by getting people outside, moving, and engaged in a calming routine.

Compost can be a low-cost starting point for growing your own food. It can reduce the need for store-bought soil amendments while helping backyard and container gardens become more productive.

What are people saying?

One commenter wrote, "Composting is FASCINATING," to which Isaias responded, "Yesss … it's the best."

"Love this video! So fun and informative," another said.

One user wrote simply, "I LOVE compost!"

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