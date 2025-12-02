Gardener shares simple hack for thriving plants: 'It's important to know'

Two plants are better than one with this helpful gardening hack.

A user on the r/containergardening subreddit posted a picture of their latest companion planting endeavor — marigolds and pimento peppers together.

The scoop

Companion planting is a great way to ensure a healthy growth environment for all of the plants involved.

In the case of the Reddit post, the marigolds help shade the peppers from the sun, but still allow enough light to come through for them to thrive.

In turn, the peppers share the soil resources and maintain a balance with the marigolds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP made sure to emphasize that "it's important to know what variety you're planting," as some plant variants pair better than others.

How it's helping

Per the Old Farmer's Almanac, "Some plants just plain get along — and thrive when paired together," resulting in "a healthier, more productive garden."

Whether the benefits are through mutual protection, balanced resource usage, or symbiosis, companion planting is a great way to kill two birds with one stone.

This can be done with many home gardening projects, assisting in growing one's own food and cutting costs on expensive grocery produce.

Beyond the monetary incentive, having a home garden that continuously produces sustenance helps food taste better without the usage of mass production, and keeps it tied to the individual instead of relying on a store.

Additionally, companion planting allows gardeners to maximize their space and simultaneously deter pests when pairing the appropriate plants together.

The environment also benefits, with some of the strain being taken off of large farms, which in turn mitigates the urge to use mass-growth hormones that are bad for the Earth and people alike.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their thoughts with the OP's setup, with one saying that they "didn't know a pot of marigolds could be so glorious."

Another added, "you know wherever those peppers are, they are safe in the marigolds, nothing is getting through their defensive barrier!" to which the OP replied, "Ya, there ain't nothing getting through that."

