Gardener reveals simple tips for winning battle against pests: 'Good to know'

You don't need a green thumb for this to work.

If you're hoping for a thriving garden this season without the constant battle against pests or poor yields, one gardener shared simple tips to plant smarter, not harder.

The scoop

A new TikTok video posted by Buzzedblooms (@buzzedblooms) breaks down three companion crops that not only keep your garden healthier but also save you time and boost results.

The gardener explains how combining sunflowers, summer squash, and nasturtium in one planting arrangement can drastically improve garden performance.

Sunflowers grow tall and strong, attracting bees and other helpful pollinators. Underneath them, summer squash benefits directly from that traffic while acting as a natural ground cover to lock in moisture and suppress weeds.

"Summer squash is going to act as a ground cover underneath the sunflowers — and of course they're gonna use those pollinators that the sunflowers attracted," said the gardener.

Finally, nasturtium acts as a "trap crop," luring away harmful vine borers and protecting your squash plants from damage.

How it's helping

This technique of pairing plants is called companion planting. People can grow certain plants next to each other because they help each other thrive. It's like building a team in your garden where each plant plays a role in keeping the whole group healthy and productive.

Companion planting like this improves soil health, deters pests naturally, which saves money on pesticides, and maximizes your garden's output per square foot.

Also, studies show that growing your own food can lead to better diets, with gardeners often consuming more fiber-rich fruits and vegetables that support heart and gut health.

Gardening has also been linked to reduced stress levels and improved mental well-being, providing a calming, purposeful activity that gets people outdoors and away from screens.

Growing your own food, even in a small garden, can help reduce the environmental impact tied to mass-produced, store-bought, and globally transported produce. Fewer food miles means less pollution, and companion planting like this helps gardeners do more with less.

What everyone's saying

Social media users are loving the practical advice and natural approach.

"Loveeee summer squash," exclaimed one commenter.

"Good to know, thank u," said another commenter.

With just a few intentional plant pairings, this clever hack proves you don't need a green thumb to grow a resilient, beautiful, and sustainable garden.

