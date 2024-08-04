It's like having solar panels without the upfront costs or maintenance hassle.

If you've been itching to go solar but thought it was out of reach, here's some exciting news. Community solar programs are revolutionizing access to clean energy, offering an easy way to save money and reduce your carbon impact — and they might be just the perfect fit for your home and wallet.

What is community solar?

Community solar is a way to access clean, affordable energy without installing panels on your roof.

Community solar allows you to subscribe to a local solar farm, which feeds energy into your power grid. You then receive credits on your electricity bill for the energy your share produces. It's like having solar panels without the upfront costs or maintenance hassle.

Why is community solar important?

Community solar is a game-changer for clean energy access. It opens the door to solar power for renters, apartment dwellers, and homeowners who can't install rooftop panels. This broader accessibility is crucial for accelerating our country's transition to renewable energy.



💡How much can you save with community solar?

Want the benefits of solar power without the cost of rooftop panels? Community solar is the way to go. EnergySage makes it easy to find community solar projects in your area. Get started with their free tool to see how you can save money while helping the planet. GET STARTED

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page at no cost to you.

The impact is significant. The U.S. is capable of adding an extra terawatt of community solar capacity, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. If there's ever been an appropriate time to snag a piece of the pie, it's now.

In short, community solar allows everyone to participate in the clean energy economy — not just those with sunny roofs and deep pockets.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How community solar helps consumers go green

Here's the win-win: Community solar can lower your electricity bills while reducing your carbon impact. When you subscribe, you essentially cut out the middleman and pay the solar farm directly for energy. This often results in monthly savings on your power bill.

The best part? You don't need to buy or install any equipment. There's no need to alter your home or worry about maintenance. You simply subscribe and start saving.

For example, if your monthly electric bill is $100, you might pay $90 to your community solar provider and receive $100 in energy credits. That's an easy $10 saved each month, adding up to $120 per year or $600 over five years.

Community solar delivers both cost savings and the option to go green with zero need for equipment or installation. It's an accessible way for everyday people to support clean energy while benefiting their wallets.

How to get started with community solar

Ready to join the solar revolution? It's simpler than you might think. Start by checking if community solar is available in your area. Platforms like EnergySage's Community Solar Marketplace make it easy to find and compare local projects.

Once you've found a program, signing up is usually straightforward. You'll provide some basic information about your home and electricity bill. Then, sit back and watch the savings roll in on your monthly statements.

Remember, community solar isn't just about saving money — it's about being part of the solution. By subscribing, you're supporting local clean energy production and helping to create a more sustainable future for everyone.

Check out community solar options in your area today. It's a bright idea for your wallet and our planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.