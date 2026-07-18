The session is set to address bill credits, available incentives, and which upgrades offer the quickest payoff.

One Massachusetts city is using the oldest trick in the book to lure residents to an event aimed at increasing interest in domestic solar power and energy savings.

As Patch reported, free ice cream is on offer at an event in Newton where experts will walk attendees through money-saving options such as solar power, home efficiency improvements, and community solar.

What's happening?

From 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 20, Druker Auditorium at the Newton Free Library will host a solar and home energy program organized by the city's Sustainability Team and Green Newton.

Organizers clarified that the event is targeted at adults, so children seeking a free scoop might have to look for alternatives.

A central goal of the event is to show residents how renewable energy choices and efficiency projects can reduce their home energy costs. Newton's Climate Action Coordinator is expected to outline the city's municipal solar work and explain how renewable energy connects to the goals in Newton's Climate Action Plan.

Attendees will also hear from Green Newton's Energy Advocate about insulation, energy-efficiency measures, and Mass Save programs that may make homes more comfortable while cutting energy costs. Local solar professionals are also scheduled to discuss residential solar panel systems and community solar.

That discussion is intended to include alternatives for renters and households whose properties are not well suited to rooftop panels. Through community solar, people can take part in a shared project and receive bill credits without installing equipment at home.

Why does it matter?

For many households, high utility bills can feel unavoidable, especially during hot summers and cold New England winters. Rooftop solar is a great option for homeowners who can afford it or have the available space for a panel array, but it doesn't always make sense for everyone.

Because it does not require an ideal roof, community solar expands access to cleaner energy for more households. Renters may still be able to benefit from solar-related electricity savings, and homeowners with unsuitable roofs can avoid the upfront challenge of a full rooftop installation.

Efficiency improvements can also lower costs in more than one way. Better insulation and weatherization can help keep homes warmer in winter and cooler in summer, reducing strain on heating and cooling systems while improving comfort.

What's being done?

Patch noted online registration is encouraged for the event, but walk-ins are welcome. The session will focus on three main initiatives in rooftop solar, community solar, and energy-efficiency upgrades.

Rooftop solar may make sense for some homeowners, while community solar may be the easier option for renters or people whose roofs are not a good fit.

Mass Save programs and local resources may help reduce the cost of insulation and other energy upgrades. If part of a project is covered, households may save both on installation expenses and on monthly energy use afterward.

The session is set to address bill credits, available incentives, and which upgrades offer the quickest payoff. No matter how it goes for attendees, they'll be able to enjoy the complimentary ice cream.

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