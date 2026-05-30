'You'll be surprised': HVAC tech shares tips to make your system more efficient

Heating and cooling can account for a surprisingly large share of your monthly energy bills. That's why one HVAC expert shared practical tips to improve your system's efficiency and reduce overall energy use.

In a short video, Joshua Griffin of HVAC Guide for Homeowners (@NewHVACGuide) explained that many homeowners aren't actually running their HVAC systems as efficiently as they could be.

The video breaks down that in the United States some experts and homeowners are hesitant to adopt modern heat pump systems despite their known benefits. While studies show that the high-tech heating and cooling option is more efficient than conventional systems, some still claim that they are not ready for widespread use.

However, as Griffin said, not using a mini-split or heat pump system as intended can reduce both comfort and efficiency. Fortunately, he also shared a quick tip to help you get the most out of your heating and cooling system.





"Take a moment. Read the instructions," he said. "I bet you'll be surprised by some of the modes that it has that you didn't even know about."

If you're curious about how much a modern heat pump can reduce your energy bills, connect with the experts at EnergySage. EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can help you find efficient heating and cooling options for your home and connect you with trusted installers.

In the video, Griffin noted that modern heat pumps and mini-split systems come with far more advanced technology than conventional units, with multiple modes and features designed to keep homeowners comfortable while maximizing efficiency.

If this information has you curious about an HVAC upgrade, check out EnergySage's free heating and cooling resources.

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And if you're concerned about upfront costs, Palmetto, another clean energy company, offers a $0 down HVAC lease that can curb your energy costs by up to 50%.

Palmetto's plans start at $99 a month and include over a decade of maintenance.

For more targeted heating and cooling, Merino offers single-room ultra-efficient HVACs that cost a fraction of the price of whole-home systems and can be installed in under an hour.

Homeowners looking to save even more on energy bills often pair their energy-efficient appliances with solar panels. EnergySage makes it easy to find the best solar panel system based on your home and budget, saving you up to $10,000 on installation.

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