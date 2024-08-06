It's a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers who want to make a positive environmental impact.

Imagine cutting your monthly electric bill while powering your home with clean energy — all without installing a single solar panel on your roof.

Sound too good to be true? Enter community solar, the game-changing solution making solar energy accessible and affordable for everyone.

What is community solar?

Community solar programs allow you to subscribe to a local solar farm, giving you the benefits of solar power without the hassle or upfront costs of installing your own system.

These programs feed clean energy into the power grid, offsetting your electricity usage and lowering your monthly bill.



💡How much can you save with community solar?

Why is community solar important?

Community solar is revolutionizing how we access clean energy by destroying the barriers that have kept solar out of reach for many.

Unlike home solar systems, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, community solar often requires little to no initial investment. It's accessible to all, including renters, apartment dwellers, and homeowners with roofs unsuitable for solar panel installation. Plus, it's hassle-free, with no need for installation, maintenance, or equipment on your property.

How community solar helps residents save money and go green

Community solar delivers a win-win for your wallet and the planet.

Community solar subscribers typically save 5-20% on their annual electricity costs, according to EnergySage. There's no equipment needed. No panels? No problem — you still reap the benefits of solar energy. Getting started is as easy as providing your ZIP code and utility information.

Community solar makes it possible to power your home with renewable energy while keeping more money in your pocket. Plus, by supporting local solar farms, you're helping to reduce reliance on dirty gases. It's a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers who want to make a positive environmental impact.

Ready to explore community solar options in your area? Check out EnergySage's community solar marketplace to compare available programs and start saving today. By taking this simple step, you're not just cutting costs. You're joining a growing movement of people making a real difference for our planet's future.

Building a cleaner, more sustainable world doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Community solar proves that small changes can lead to big savings for both you and the environment.

