Solar is practically a miracle energy source, generating hundreds and thousands of dollars' worth of electricity from nothing but plentiful sunshine. The one drawback is the need to install solar panels. But as it turns out, you don't have to install anything to get the benefits of solar.

What is community solar?

Community solar lets you buy solar energy from solar panels that you don't own. Instead, they're maintained by a local solar farm that supplies energy to the grid.

You basically rent a set of solar panels to generate a certain amount of energy for you each month. It comes to your home via your ordinary power line — no renovations needed.

Why is community solar so great?

One of the biggest advantages of solar energy is how cheap it is. For example, if you install solar panels yourself, they'll easily pay for themselves in reduced energy bills.





If you sign up for community solar, your electrical bill will also drop. The specifics depend on the solar farms in your area and the details of the deals they offer as well as your energy use. However, most offer electricity that's cheaper than other local providers' because they're cutting out the middle man.

How community solar helps with the environment

Solar power is a clean energy source, meaning that the process of generating power doesn't create pollution. That's good, because many other fuels used by power plants, such as gas and coal, do cause significant air pollution. Not only is that pollution unhealthy, but it also traps heat in the atmosphere and warms up the planet.

Lots of people want to help cool Earth and avoid toxic air pollution, but not everyone is in a position to install solar panels. If you can't afford the upfront costs, don't have a good roof for solar, or are renting, then installation might not be feasible.

That's where community solar comes in. Contracting directly with the solar provider makes solar energy available to everyone in any living situation.

