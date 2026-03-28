Comedian roasts audience member's absurd usage of AI: 'What do you mean by that?'

A stand-up comedian was blown away by an audience member's ridiculous use of AI and proceeded to spend the next few minutes roasting him — much to the delight of the rest of the audience.

Comedian Glennis LaRoe was in the middle of a set when the topic of AI came up. In the video LaRoe posted on Instagram, she asks a man in the audience what he uses it for, and he responds with "I was just using it to get the optimal seating in my car."

"The optimal seating in your car? Which famously has five seats," she responded, seemingly confused by his answer. "Are you the driver?" LaRoe asked. When he said, "Yes," she replied, "So you have one option," which got a huge laugh from the crowd.

The comedian continued digging into his confusing response, asking, "What do you mean by that?" He explained that he uses AI to adjust the settings on his seat. When she asked what everyone else in the room was thinking, which was why he didn't do what was most comfortable for him, he said, "That's the thing. I didn't know."

This revelation floored LaRoe and the rest of the audience.

While it's a hilarious bit during a stand-up show, this interaction highlights the issues we're facing with AI. The rise of AI and digital services provides convenience and significant access to information, but critics argue that it can foster dependency, potentially eroding basic problem-solving skills. These technologies are designed to support, not replace, human decision-making.

Not to mention, the devastating impact AI data centers have on local communities and the environment as a whole. An incredible amount of energy and water is used to run these data centers. A large data center can use 5 million gallons of water per day, amounting to over 1.8 billion gallons annually. That's about the same as a town of up to 50,000 people.

Luckily, communities are fighting back. Whether it's local residents resisting and stalling the construction of a data center, or families turning down huge offers to sell their farmland to companies seeking to build one, people are standing up to these corporations.

"I mean, good for you for figuring it out. And you know, when we're all out of water on this planet, at least you figured out how to be comfortable," LaRoe concluded, with a big eyeroll.

The people commenting on LaRoe's post agreed that it was absurd to use AI for this purpose. "We laugh... but we're in trouble," one person commented, while another added, "No water or electricity for that guy for a whole day."

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