Colorado family on 'ready' status just two months after moving to homestead near Ferris Fire

A family can go from settling into a new home to monitoring evacuation alerts.

A Colorado family had been on its homestead for only two months when it had to think about leaving it behind if a wildfire nearby spread.

They shared the experience online while the Ferris Fire was burning roughly 14 miles from their property.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the family said their area was on "ready" status, meaning they needed to be prepared to evacuate if the situation worsened. They shared a clip of wildfire smoke billowing in the distance.

(Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

In the post, they noted this happened right after they moved to their "forever property." They also stressed preparedness while praising firefighters.

Replies focused on practical next steps and prevention, with mentions of go-bag prep and reminders about fireworks bans during periods of extreme fire danger.

Why does it matter?

A wildfire can quickly upend daily life. A family can go from settling into a new home to monitoring evacuation alerts, reviewing escape routes, and deciding what to pack. For rural households, those last-minute choices may also involve animals, equipment, medications, and important documents that are not easy to move on short notice.

Wildfires and other worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by putting people in the path of danger; degrading air quality; and damaging homes, farms, and businesses. The effects can ripple through communities by increasing smoke-related health risks and stress; straining emergency response systems; and destabilizing household finances when people lose work time, property, or access to insurance.

Wildfire season is no longer an abstract regional concern for many Americans. It is increasingly a practical planning issue, especially in areas where hot, dry conditions can make a single spark far more dangerous than it once might have been.

What can I do?

People living in fire-prone areas can prepare before an alert arrives. A go-bag should include medications, chargers, copies of important documents, pet supplies, water, and several days' worth of clothing. It can also help to make a list of irreplaceable belongings and know exactly where they are before a fast departure becomes necessary.

Households can map out more than one evacuation route, sign up for emergency alerts, and talk through a plan with family members so decisions are not made under peak stress. Those with animals, trailers, and large equipment may need to build extra time into that plan.

Community-level precautions matter as well. Respecting local burn restrictions and fireworks bans during dry, windy conditions can help reduce the risk of an ignition. For homeowners, clearing brush and maintaining defensible space around buildings can also make a meaningful difference if a fire gets close.

"That's the kind of sky that makes you double check your go bag and water tanks," one user wrote.

Another said: "Wear a mask if it advances. Wildfire particulate matter is brutal on the lungs."

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