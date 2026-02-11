State launches $14,000 incentive program for residents to upgrade their HVACs: 'Designed to make ... [it] more affordable'

Colorado residents can now receive up to $14,000 to upgrade their homes with energy-efficient appliances, such as heat pumps.

As CleanTechnica reported, the Colorado Energy Office is administering the incentive program to encourage more sustainable household energy use throughout the state.

Despite federal cuts to energy efficiency measures, state programs like this complement the work of trusted brands like Mitsubishi when you're ready to get a new HVAC system.

Coloradans living in existing single-family homes may be eligible for the newly available savings, depending on their household income. Rebates will also be available for multi-family buildings, mobile homes, and factory-built homes.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has been awarding grants to startups working on heat pump technology and other home decarbonization efforts. One grant recipient, Zero Homes, is focusing its efforts on heat pumps covered by Colorado's new rebate program.

The company shared that standard heat pumps can qualify for up to $3,000 in rebates, and cold-climate heat pumps can qualify for up to $8,000. Additional upgrades could bring a household's total savings up to the $14,000 cap.

According to Zero Homes, "These rebates are designed to make electrification and efficiency upgrades more affordable for Coloradans, including cold-climate and standard heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, insulation, air sealing, electrical panel upgrades, and more."

The new incentive program is good news for Coloradans because heating a home, especially in a cold-winter climate, accounts for a large share of household energy costs. When you upgrade your HVAC system to an energy-efficient model, such as a heat pump, you can save significantly on your monthly bills while reducing air pollution.

Related to Colorado's new rebate program, Zero Homes shared that its statewide expansion "ensures that homeowners — from major urban centers to rural mountain towns — can confidently understand their eligibility, navigate the rebate process, and complete professional installations with registered contractors."

