College move-out dumpsters reveal piles of usable gear, including a Samsung tablet that still turns on

The channel has built a following around rescuing usable items from dumpsters.

A YouTube video gave viewers a close-up look at one of the most frustrating annual rituals in the United States: college move-out season.

In the 53-minute vlog, creator breafkast (@breafkast) documents bin after bin of discarded dorm gear, recovering everything from storage tubs and kitchenware to cleaning products, backpacks, and even a Samsung tablet that still powered on.

The video, titled "College Move-Out Dumpster Diving — SO Much Is Being Thrown Away!" was uploaded Thursday and quickly drew attention from reuse-minded viewers.

The channel has built a following around rescuing usable items from dumpsters, and this latest upload tapped into a familiar reaction online: disbelief at how many perfectly good belongings get trashed when students clear out their dorm rooms.

At one point early in the video, the creator summed up the scene by saying they had reached "the stage where there's an infinite amount of stuff."

That feeling carried throughout, especially after the group realized a donation tent set up near the dorms was gone, meaning more reusable items would head directly to the landfill.

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Among the recovered items were under-bed storage bins, hangers, clothing, shower caddies, dishes, cups, organizers, unopened food, a bike pump, boxing gloves, and a Big Joe beanbag chair.

During the final haul reveal, the creator pointed to one of the most surprising finds.

"We have a Samsung tablet, which does turn on," he said.

Though the screen was cracked, the device still appeared functional.

That kind of salvage can translate into meaningful savings. Dorm basics such as bins, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, lamps, and backpacks can quickly add up to hundreds of dollars if bought new, especially for students moving into their first apartment or preparing for another school year.

Even small finds such as toiletries, paper goods, and unopened snacks can help reduce everyday expenses.

The environmental impact is just as significant. When usable items are tossed, they often end up in landfills long before they have reached the end of their lifespans.

Reusing those products helps reduce waste while lowering demand for new manufacturing, packing, and shipping.

College move-out season is an especially visible example of overconsumption because so many short-term-use items are abandoned all at once. Storage tubs, mini fridges, organizers, dishes, decor, and furniture are often discarded simply because students cannot transport them home.

The video also highlights a missed opportunity.

Donation drives, swap programs, campus free stores, and organized move-out collections can redirect large amounts of usable goods to students, mutual-aid groups, and local nonprofits.

When those systems are unavailable or end too early, enormous amounts of value can be lost.

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