Homeowner debunks HVAC myth after ditching their furnace despite freezing temps: 'Woke up to -16F'

"It seems like it is too good to be true honestly."

Embracing new home technologies can be daunting — particularly when it involves HVAC in a famously wintry state.

A user on Reddit's r/heatpumps did just that, cross-posting their "energy review" on a subreddit for their home state of Vermont after a particularly frigid night.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Woke up to -16F but heat pumps were still running and keeping the house (mostly) warm," the original poster explained. "Upstairs was 68F, downstairs was 58F. The downstairs caught up after a couple hours of setting the fan to high."

Upgrading your home's heating and cooling systems can be more complex than choosing the right shade of paint, but TCD's HVAC Explorer is a free cheat sheet for cheaper, cleaner energy that helps homeowners save up to 50% on energy costs, with $0 down options.





The original poster was on their "fourth winter with cold climate heat pumps" and wanted to share their positive experience being wholly reliant on the technology to warm their home.

Modern heat pumps are more than up to the task of heating houses in cold climates, but as The Radiant Store CEO Terry Moag explained, there's a persistent myth that they can't keep up with extremely low temperatures — a misperception the original poster handily disproved.

Moag acknowledged that versions from the 1970s and 1980s were less capable. But advances have made installing a heat pump one of the best ways to slash your utility bills, particularly since natural gas prices spiked significantly in 2025.

The HVAC Explorer handles the trickiest parts of upgrading to a heat pump, working with trusted partners such as Palmetto to make the process fast, affordable, and easy. Palmetto's Home app is also free, and it can unlock $5,000 in savings toward green home upgrades.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

In addition to savings of up to 50% on home heating costs with $0 down options, Palmetto's HVAC lease payments go as low as $99 a month — and plans include 12 years of free maintenance, further reducing costs over the system's lifetime.

On Reddit, users envied the original poster's all-electric HVAC and power setup.

"​​It's really cool that you're all electric. That's what I'm shooting for," one wrote.

Another noted that the cost savings with clean energy were almost unbelievable. "It seems like it is too good to be true honestly, so I won't believe it until I see the bill," they said.

A third lamented a lack of awareness about efficient, affordable modern heat pumps. "Beware the disinformation from those fossil fuel companies! There are numerous high-performance heat pumps available that can provide full output," they asserted.

Installing solar panels is another money-saving home hack that can multiply energy savings, bringing your electric bills down to $0 or even lower. TCD's Solar Explorer simplifies the switch, connecting you with vetted technicians and saving customers up to $10,000 on new solar installations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.