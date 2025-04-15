Next-gen HVAC prototypes are coming to US markets — here's how they can transform your home and slash your bills

If winter heating costs leave you worrying about your energy bill, a new generation of heat pumps could change that. Electrek reported that next-gen cold-climate heat pumps that can work well in freezing temperatures are coming to the U.S. market.

The scoop

Heat pumps are more efficient than traditional HVAC systems because they provide both heating and cooling. However, they tend to lose efficiency in extremely cold temperatures.

To address this issue, the U.S. Department of Energy launched the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge in 2021. Eight manufacturers — Bosch, Lennox, Carrier, Johnson Controls, Daikin, Rheem, Trane Technologies, and Midea — were challenged to develop heat pumps that could run well in areas that experience extremely cold weather.

The new CCHPs underwent prototype testing before being tested in homes across Canada and the United States. Lennox and Carrier's CCHPs are already in production.

The CCHPs were able to provide heating even during the coldest winter months. Some units operated at minus-15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-26 degrees Celsius) while still meeting energy efficiency standards.

How it's helping

The CCHPs mark a breakthrough in heat pump technology. They also make heat pumps a more viable option for homeowners in cold climates.

Per the DOE, heating your home accounts for nearly 30% of your energy bills. But it also noted that heat pumps can cut electricity consumption for heating by up to 75%. This can help lower energy bills, which can be further reduced by solutions such as weatherizing your house.

Homeowners who install heat pumps may qualify for incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act. The incentive for heat pumps covers up to 30% of the cost paid by the consumer, per the DOE. Energy Star-certified electric heat pumps may be eligible for up to $8,000.

While these incentives help homeowners save money, they may not be around forever. Though changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, policy shifts may remove them altogether, making their future uncertain. By taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later, homeowners could save thousands of dollars.

Another benefit of heat pumps is they're eco-friendly. According to a University of California, Davis study, air-source heat pumps reduce household carbon pollution by up to 53% compared to gas furnaces.

What everyone's saying

Reactions to the news were mixed. Some were happy about the cold-climate heat pumps. One user shared that they're unlikely to get a CCHP but that they still consider the this "fantastic news." They added that they're "willing to bet" that the improvements to heat pump technology will also help people who live in warmer climates.

Some commenters expressed concerns. One user said that they hope the CCHPs won't be "wildly expensive." Another user wrote that the problem with CCHPs is "getting experienced installers."

Finding a reliable installer is a common issue, but tools and resources from companies such as EnergySage can simplify the process. Manufacturers including Mitsubishi have trusted networks of trained professionals who can install efficient HVAC systems, too.

