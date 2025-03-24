Company unveils unbelievably high-tech HVAC that can dramatically slash your energy bills — and the government will pay you to get one

"In colder temperatures, the ERI increases heating output efficiently, providing the warm, rich comfort of a gas furnace with the efficiency of a heat pump."

As cost-effective and environmentally friendly as heat pumps are, they do have a notable drawback — they become less efficient in seriously cold weather. However, Lennox Residential HVAC has recently launched a heat pump that solves this problem in a big way, according to Electrek.

The Dave Lennox Signature Collection SL22KLV Cold Climate Heat Pump is capable of efficiently heating your home even when temperatures hit as low as minus-20 degrees Fahrenheit. It does this with a refrigerant rated with low global warming potential.

While the average heat pump loses efficiency in frigid temperatures, this new Lennox model stands strong. According to the company, it operates at 150% higher efficiency when compared to standard models.

The SL22KLV uses electronic refrigerant injection to maintain efficiency as temperatures drop. According to the company's website, "In colder temperatures, the ERI increases heating output efficiently, providing the warm, rich comfort of a gas furnace with the efficiency of a heat pump."



As exciting as this may sound for homeowners looking for a more sustainable HVAC system, it's not the most exciting thing about the SL22KLV. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you may be able to get a significant tax credit for installing one in your home.

The IRA is a piece of legislation designed to incentivize homeowners to choose sustainable upgrades to their homes. With the IRA's Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, you may be able to save thousands on your heat pump installation.

However, it's important to note that the current administration has consistently stated its intent to repeal the IRA. Considering the legislation's uncertain future, your best bet is to act as soon as possible to enjoy these amazing tax credits.

With your new heat pump, you can enjoy both heating and cooling from a single source. That single source is more efficient and, therefore, more cost-effective than traditional HVAC systems. On top of your reduced utility bills, you'll also enjoy the peace of mind that comes from choosing eco-friendly alternatives to heating and cooling.

