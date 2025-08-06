Woman shares incredibly clever drink hack: 'I need every coffee shop to start doing this immediately'

Coffee lover Jess (@jessieroberts) shared a video showing an easy hack that makes milk cartons useful beyond filling up your latte.

Jess went to get coffee from her friend's coffee cart and discovered a new way to recycle. In the video, she's holding two coffees in an unusual holder. That's because her friend — the cart owner — used "an empty carton of oat milk that she cut to be a drink carrier."

One person remarked, "I need every coffee shop to start doing this immediately."

While Jess is excited about her sustainable discovery, commenters noted this hack is already in use at other coffee stops from Australia to Mexico.

"We've been doing this in NYC," said another.

This carton trick is one way for coffee businesses to reduce overhead by not having to buy additional holders. A busy coffee shop can use several cartons of milk weekly, which adds up to a lot of trash.

According to the U.S PIRG Education Fund, 62% of waste discarded by American homes and businesses ends up dumped in landfills or burned in incinerators.

This hack can reduce the coffee business' carbon footprint by keeping one of its most commonly used items out of already overflowing landfills. Less carbon or methane gases from trash heaps means less heat trapped in the atmosphere and less potential for toxins to seep into waterways.

Something as simple as reusing containers can be a big step in reducing clutter at work and home. People can also use organizations like Trashie to trade in clothing/items for rewards.

Regardless of what you drink, there are sustainable reuse hacks available. For example, one TikToker cuts the tops off of milk/juice cartons to create dribble-proof custom lids for mason jars. Others have come up with more creative ways to repurpose household products, such as used food containers, toilet paper rolls, and food scraps.

Do you use plastic drink bottles? Convert them into plant containers. If you're a gardener, you can crush eggshells into compost fertilizer and save those egg cartons to start seeds.

If people consume less, manufacturers have reason to reduce production practices linked to harmful emissions that overheat the atmosphere.

From weekly community pickups to creative repurposing to utilizing "buy nothing" groups, knowing your recycling options helps the Earth become cleaner and cooler over time.

