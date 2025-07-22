Gardener shares easy way to boost tomato harvests using unexpected ingredient: 'I love this'

A gardener has shared a cheap and easy way to use leftover coffee grounds to fertilize tomato and pepper plants.

The scoop

TikToker Ari (@persianrican) has shared a simple method for providing a boost to the soil around tomato and pepper plants, and all you need are your used coffee grounds.

This simple hack involves sprinkling spent coffee grounds onto the soil every few days to give the soil a boost and provide nutrients for the plant. The addition of coffee grounds not only provides a nutrient boost, but can also help aerate the soil, improve drainage, and add organic matter to the soil that can help improve its health, per Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters.

While coffee grounds are great for plants like tomatoes and peppers, it's important to remember that not all plants like them. According to the Gardening Channel, plants such as lavender, rosemary, and orchids are not fans, so make sure you do your research before trying this hack.

How it's helping

Using old coffee grounds as fertilizer is a great way to reduce waste while also giving the soil a natural boost that is free from harmful chemicals. This simple trick can help you get the best out of your plants and improve the health of your soil, while saving money on expensive store-bought fertilizers that contain a huge list of ingredients, some of which are harmful to people and the planet. Coffee grounds have also been shown to help control certain pests, such as slugs.

In addition to the health of your plants, spending time in your garden has been shown to have numerous personal benefits, including improved physical and mental health. Additionally, if you grow your own produce, then you are more likely to eat a healthier, fiber-rich diet by consuming fresh foods that are more nutritious than those bought at the store. This is because food from your yard hasn't had to travel hundreds of miles to end up on your plate, and you know exactly what is being added to the soil.

There are lots of ways to get started growing your own produce and reducing your grocery bill, such as planting herbs or growing squash. Many plants don't need a lot of space to grow, like tomatoes and potatoes, and can be grown in pots on a balcony or patio.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters were impressed with Ari's money-saving, chemical-free hack.

"I love this," wrote one impressed person.

"I cannot wait for my garden," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.