Missouri homeowner finds ring-necked snake in house, and learns only a slug should worry

"Wasn't able to guide him to the exit, he's hidden now."

After an intimidating snake turned up inside a Missouri home, online responders reassured the resident that they had little to fear — unless, as one joked, they happened to be a slug.

In a Reddit post on the r/whatsthissnake subreddit, one resident of Columbia, Missouri, included a short video of the snake and wrote: "Found this guy in my house. Wasn't able to guide him to the exit, he's hidden now. Venomous?"

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Based on the discussion, the snake was quickly identified as a ring-necked snake, or Diadophis punctatus, a small species that is generally harmless and known for the yellow band around its neck.

One commenter put it memorably: "Technically venomous, but unless you're the first slug with a smartphone you're safe."

The poster added that they were not going to kill the animal and asked whether it made more sense to leave it alone or move it outside. Commenters mostly agreed that relocating it was the best option, warning that a small snake hiding indoors could fail to find a way out and end up stuck or starving.

Commenters also noted that ring-necked snakes may react to stress by playing dead or giving off a musky smell, but they are not considered dangerous to people.

Many native snakes are valuable parts of local ecosystems and can play an important role in keeping those systems in balance.

Human development increases these interactions. Houses, roads, yards, and other built environments fragment habitat and increase opportunities for wildlife to wander indoors through small openings under doors, around foundations, or into garages and basements.

In many cases, the animal is not so much "invading" as trying to survive in a landscape that humans have reshaped. Fear often leads people to kill snakes on sight, even when the species is harmless.

If you find a small snake in your home and can safely identify it as not dangerous, the simplest approach is usually gentle removal. A container, dustpan, or small box can help you scoop it up and release it outside in a nearby sheltered area.

If you are unsure what species you are dealing with, keep your distance and contact local animal control, a wildlife rehabilitator, or a regional herpetology group. Never handle an unknown snake with your bare hands.

To help prevent future visits, seal gaps around doors, vents, crawl spaces, and foundations, and reduce clutter that may attract insects or small prey animals. Those small household fixes can help protect both residents and wildlife.

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