Gardener reveals how one tiny plant can protect yards from annoying pests: 'I needed to see this'

Many gardeners invest significant time in creating the perfect garden, only to have pesky pests wipe out all the hard work. Fortunately, there are natural solutions to this issue that don't involve harmful pesticides.

The scoop

Jil Hinds (@thepinkjardin) has an easy remedy for unwanted aphids, spider mites, or rodents that she shared in an Instagram video.

"Cloves not only have great benefits for humans, but you can use them in the garden because aphids hate these little guys," Hinds explains.

All it takes is a handful of cloves to tap into their pest-controlling benefits. Hinds reveals you can either sprinkle the entire cloves or crush them up into small pieces to spread in your garden.

How it's helping

Using cloves can help prevent pest problems without resorting to pesticides. Pesticides contain an array of chemicals that can be alarmingly bad for plants and ecosystems, and they can pose health concerns if ingested by humans.

While a pesticide might be effective in killing aphids and the like, it very well could end up taking out beneficial insects like pollinators. The pesticide could then run off into local water sources to mess with more animals and insects. If you apply a lot of it, you could also end up consuming it in your veggies or herbs.

Cloves thus provide an avenue for a more enriching gardening experience free from these pests, without the risks of pesticides. That could pay off big for gardeners, and help them instead enjoy its benefits like boosting mental and physical health while enjoying healthier, better-tasting produce.

Other natural pest control methods include planting herbs like basil that similarly repel pests, or tapping into trap crops to send them away from the plants you want pest-free.

Given aphids' persistent nature, Hinds' hack joins numerous other DIY and natural solutions for dealing with them. Other possible ways to contend with pests include planting sunflowers and a mixture with castile soap and peppermint oil.

What everyone's saying

Hinds' tips were well-received on Instagram. Many viewers said that cloves' pest-fighting qualities were new to them.

"I needed to see this!" a viewer exclaimed. "Definitely going to try."

"Now this is the post!!" a user wrote. "Aphids are just horrible in my garden!!"

"Same with wasps on patio table," another person said. "Dish of ground cloves."

