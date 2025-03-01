Proud homeowner sparks envy while sharing 'zero maintenance' yard online: 'Looks fantastic!'

When a Reddit user posted a picture of their yard full of green clovers, a commenter in the r/NoLawns subreddit replied, "Looks so soft and fluffy!"

The original poster went on to share that her daughter loves to roll around in the clover, where she has had a lot of fun searching for insects and flowers, even finding strawberries and raspberries on occasion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Allowing native species to thrive and grow is a great way to have a beautiful, low-maintenance yard. Most yards that have been landscaped with native species and allowed to thrive on their own require no mowing or upkeep. The OP discussed the ease of their yardwork and answered questions from inquisitive Redditors.

This rewilding — or restoring a yard to its natural state — has no need for water or chemicals and provides an environment that's better for the pollinators that protect our food supply. As this natural cycle occurs, the yards tend to become more lush, year after year.

Rewilding a yard or planting a natural lawn provides food and shelter for local wildlife, adding to the biodiversity of the area and reducing the risk of accidentally introducing an invasive species.

There is no need for pesticides or fertilizers, which means you can reduce the amount of toxic chemicals that are flowing into and polluting local water sources. Plus, you'll save money since purchasing these chemicals is unnecessary.

Better for you and better for the environment, rewilding is a win-win. A gardening trend of 2024, creating a natural yard is eco-friendly and fun.

The Reddit post is evidence of the trend, as commenters were quite excited about the clover yard's natural charm and its low cost and maintenance. Many were inspired.

"Looks fantastic!" one Redditor said.

"Every time I see a picture like this I'm reminded of how excited I am to do this with my lawn at home this fall," shared another.

One Redditor admitted they were "filled with envy."

